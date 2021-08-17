Rideau and William streets ready to welcome visitors

A downtown Ottawa gathering spot that underwent an extreme makeover during the pandemic is ready for its close up.

Rideau and William streets have been revitalized, just as tourist start to return.

“It’s gorgeous,” says Deb Chapman, visiting from Port Hope, Ont. “Very inviting, which is why we walked down.”

It just happens to be one of the busiest pedestrian walkways in Ottawa.

The revitalization of Rideau and William streets comes with new elements like wider sidewalks and colourful bike lanes.

Business owners in the area couldn’t be happier with the refreshed look.

“It’s great. It’s just what the market needs,” says David Mangano, owner of The Grand Pizzeria. “It’s the beginning of the beautification plan that’s going to carry through from Rideau Street all the way past York, all the way to Clarence.”

“The word will get out,” says Joey Rosa, general manager of the Aulde Dubliner. “It’s a beautiful spot in the market. And just how it’s a focal point now to the entry way to everything else here and all the vendors.”

The area has been under construction since April of last year. The city says the project was finished on time and with an approved budget of $13.5 million.

“This project is another symbol of a revitalized ByWard Market,” says Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, “because we connect Rideau, which is our arts district, with the historic ByWard Market, which is the oldest farmers' market in North America.”

195 years old to be exact.

Tourists visiting Ottawa say they can see the difference in the ByWard Market.

“Compared to when we came here about a month ago, there’s a big difference seeing it now,” said Gaetan Rousseau, who is visiting from Montreal.

Also from Montreal, Sa Vergnes says she’s enjoying her time here.

“For me it’s very cute. It looks like a European environment a little bit. So cute.”

Those who walk down William Street every day can read about the history of the capital through the decades, written on grates on the ground.

“I think it’s awesome,” says Ottawa resident Calvin Basker. “I like how they incorporated the dates. A little bit of information here.”

Ottawa’s story, told on this timeline, capture the growth of a city with every step.