Rideau Canal set to close to boaters for the season

It's a sign that winter is fast approaching – the boating season is set to end on the Rideau Canal.

Parks Canada says Monday is the last day of the 2021 navigation season.

"Thank you to all visitors for another navigation season on the Rideau Canal and we hope to see you again next year," said Parks Canada in a statement on Twitter.

Water levels will begin to drop to along the Rideau Canal later this week.

On Wednesday, water levels will lower between Long Island and Hog's Back. Starting Friday, water levels will decrease below Hog's Back, including at Dow's Lake.

"Levels between Hartwells and Ottawa Lockstations will remain at their lowest level until mid-November after which the water level will be raised to approximately one metre to prepare for the Rideau Canal Skateway," said Parks Canada.

Water levels will decrease between Burritt's Rapids and Long Island and between Clowes and Merrickville at the end of the month.

The Rideau Canal opened for the boating season on May 28, one week later than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ontario.

This summer, Parks Canada reported boat traffic along the Rideau Canal was higher in July compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of boats travelling along the historic waterway in July was 6.2 per cent higher than in 2019, the agency said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.