Rideau Canal Skateway closing for the season

The 52nd season of skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway will end on Saturday.

The National Capital Commission says with the temperature expected to hit 11C on Sunday, "closing time has arrived" for world's largest skating rink.

"Our favorite skateway just cannot work in these conditions," the NCC said, adding the skateway will officially close at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The full 7.8 km length of the Rideau Canal Skateway opened on Jan. 14, and has been open for 41 skating days this winter.

"More than half a million skaters have enjoyed 41 skating days that saw the return of services, including skate rentals and food and beverage concession stands on the canal," the NCC said.

Once the Rideau Canal Skateway closes on Saturday night, the NCC asks people not to venture onto the skateway.

"Please respect the barricades and obey the signs installed at access points," the NCC said.