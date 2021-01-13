The world's largest skating rink is still expected to open this winter, despite a provincial stay-at-home order, according to the National Capital Commission.

However, some of the usual features of the Rideau Canal Skateway will be missing.

An NCC spokesperson told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron" that the Skateway will open for its 51st season as soon as the ice is ready, but some amenities, including food and drink stands, skate rentals, and fire pits would be closed.

Skaters will be asked to wear masks while on the ice and keep physical distance from each other.

Other NCC amenities, such as hiking trails, will remain open for local use during the stay-at-home order. Users are asked to only visit trails close to home.