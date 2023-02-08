Rideau Canal Skateway won't be open for second weekend of Winterlude

The National Capital Commission is confirming that the Rideau Canal Skateway will not be open in time for the second weekend of Winterlude.

The world's largest skating rink has remained closed to skaters all winter, passing its record latest opening date of Feb. 2 during the 2001-2002 skating season. Milder temperatures this winter have meant the ice is still too unsafe to allow the public onto the skateway.

ICE UPDATE �� | The colder temperatures from the past week have allowed the teams to flood the ice several times.



While we have made progress, the current condition of the ice prevents us from opening the #RideauCanal Skateway in time for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/YTPZDPPDfH

Extreme cold temperatures over the weekend helped, the NCC said on social media, but they are still unable to get the skateway open.

"The colder temperatures from the past week have allowed the teams to flood the ice several times," the NCC said. "While we have made progress, the current condition of the ice prevents us from opening the Rideau Canal Skateway in time for this weekend."

The NCC says it remains hopeful the skateway can open this winter and there is no announcement yet indicating there will not be a skating season this year.

"We’re continuing preparation work on the Rideau Canal Skateway," the NCC said.

On Monday the NCC said it looked forward to welcoming skaters to the Rideau Canal soon.

There is still one more weekend of Winterlude after this weekend. The annual winter festival in the heart of Canada's capital ends Feb. 20.