Rideau Carleton Casino reopens today

The Rideau Carleton Casino opens its doors this evening, one month after Ottawa and Ontario entered Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Under a phased approach to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic at Rideau Carleton Casino, the future home of Hard Rock Ottawa, the first phase will see slots and electronic table games open for patrons. Dining and beverages will also be available at Constant Grind, Caffe Italiano and Rendez-Vous Lounge.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our guests back to a safe and sound and fun environment,” said Helen MacMillan, General Manager of Rideau Carleton Casino.

The Rideau Carleton Casino opens to the public at 9 p.m. Monday.

Under Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan, casinos are allowed to open in Ottawa at a maximum capacity of 50 per cent indoors.

Patrons and staff must wear face masks while indoors at the casino. Guests must maintain physical distance between each other and there will be impermeable barriers, such as Plexiglas, in between players and table game employees.

Rideau Carleton Casino, the future home of Hard Rock Ottawa, says it has implemented a Safe and Sound protocol system. The policy includes increased routine cleaning with a focus on high-tough surfaces and common areas, and free-standing touchless hand sanitizers set up at entrances, host stands, bars, ATMs and more.

Table games will not be available during the first phase of the reopening of the Rideau Carleton Casino.

Casino du Lac Leamy in Gatineau, Que. reopened on June 23, with restrictions.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond.