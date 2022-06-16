iHeartRadio

Rideau Hall issues statement on $100K in-flight catering bill during Gov. Gen.'s Middle East trip

Rideau Hall has issued a statement after it was revealed that Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24, saying she 'shares the public's concern' in regards to the expenses.
