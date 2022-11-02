Rideau Lakes, Ont. home engulfed in flames

No one was injured when a home north of Kingston, Ont. was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Mountain Road north of Westport, Ont. All the occupants got out safely.

The fire was under control by just after 8 a.m. Police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Westport is about 55 kilometres north of Kingston.

#LeedsOPP and @RideauLakesFire at a structure fire on Mountain Road north of Westport



All occupants reported safely out



Please stay clear of the area and yield to responding firefighters



Updates to follow ^nc pic.twitter.com/yWOjsLSMVH