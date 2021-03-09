A Saskatchewan-based bus company is giving a route to Winnipeg another shot in the coming weeks.

Rider Express is restarting its Winnipeg to Regina Service on March 19.

The company aims to fill the void left behind when Greyhound stopped service in Western Canada. Rider Express previously ran the route to Winnipeg, but got rid of it due to low ridership.

Omer Kanca, manager of operations with the company, now believes there is enough demand to support the route.

“We wanted to try one more time, the route, because we know that there is a pent-up demand,” he said. “People are bored, they want to go out there and travel, and we’d like to be ready for that.”

The once-a-week trip will cost $100, and would leave Winnipeg at 926 Sherbrook Street in front of Maple Bus Lines at 11 p.m. The bus would stop in Portage la Prairie, Brandon, Virden, and Moosomin before arriving in Regina.

Kanca said the company is ensuring the buses are safe during the pandemic. Masks are required for all passengers, they are spaced out in different seats on the bus, and the buses are regularly cleaned and sanitized, he said.

“We’d like to be there once the people feel comfortable, and it’s safe enough to travel again,” he said.

Kanca said the new route is one of many more coming, as the company aims to reach its goal of connecting Canada.