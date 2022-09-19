Rider seriously injured after two dirt bikes collide near Orangeville

One person suffered life-altering injuries after police say two dirt bikes collided near Orangeville over the weekend.

Provincial police say the crash happened late Sunday afternoon on a rural property on the 4th Line in Amaranth Township.

They say a 36-year-old rider was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted via air ambulance to a trauma centre in Toronto.

OPP says the second rider did not report any injuries.

"Both drivers were wearing helmets and protective gear," OPP Const. Terri-Ann Pencarinha told CTV News.

Following the crash, provincial police issued a reminder to riders, stating, "Regardless of whether you're on public or private property, always wear your safety gear, including an approved helmet with the chin strap securely fastened, know your limits and never drive impaired."

The OPP Traffic Collision team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and asks anyone with information to reach out.