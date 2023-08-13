Riders acquire QB Antonio Pipkin in trade with Hamilton

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired American quarterback Antonio Pipkin in a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In exchange for Pipkin – the Riders have traded global punter Kaare Vedvik to the Ti-Cats.

Pipkin had been with Hamilton since July of this year – dressing for two games.

He comes to the Riders with a plethora of CFL experience spending time with the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Elks and B.C Lions in the last five years.

Most recently Pipkin played four games with the Lions – netting 29 completions for 393 yards and two passing touchdowns as well as 43 carries for 137 yards with seven rushing touchdowns.

In total – Pipkin has recorded 1,846 passing yards, 126 carries for 586 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Before playing in the CFL, the Indiana QB attended training camp with the Arizona Cardinals.