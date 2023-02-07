Riders add 5 new coaches, operations staff for 2023 season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced five new additions to its coaching and operations staff for the 2023 season.

The green and white announced the new additions in a news release on Tuesday.

André Bolduc will join the Riders as the run game coordinator and running back coach. Bolduc has 22 years of coaching experience. During his nine seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, the Quebec native served as assistant coach, offensive coordinator, receiver coach and special teams assistant coach.

Former Calgary quarterback Drew Tate will serve as the green and white’s receivers coach. Tate retired as a player in the CFL in 2018 and has held numerous coaching positions south of the border, working with UT Martin and the University of Northern Iowa. Tate also served as the quarterback’s coach for the B.C. Lions in 2019.

After serving as a guest coach in the Rider’s 2022 training camp, Naaman Roosevelt will join the staff full time as an offensive assistant. The familiar face to Roughrider fans spent almost all of his six year career in the CFL with the green and white, playing 67 games from 2015 to 2019.

For the role of defensive line coach, the Riders have selected Del Cowsette. The Ohio native brings 16 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Riders. Cowsette has coached for the University of Maryland, Albany and Hampton University. From 2000 to 2006 Cowsette played for the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

Following more than 10 years of collegiate and professional coaching, the Roughriders have added Anthony Vitale to its staff to serve as offensive line coach. In 2022, Vitale served as offensive line coach for the Edmonton Elks. Prior to the CFL, Vitale served as an offensive coordinator and line coach for Easter New Mexico University, Delaware State and South Baptist University.