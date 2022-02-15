Riders add depth at QB

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American quarterback Jake Dolegala, on Tuesday.

Dolegala, (6’7, 242lbs) will have an opportunity to compete for the back-up role behind solidified starter Cody Fajardo. The Riders needed more arms in the quarterback room with the departure of Isaac Harker, who signed with the B.C. Lions shortly after the CFL free agency window opened.

Dolegala comes to the CFL after stints in the NFL with the Cincinatti Bengals, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. He palyed two pre-season games in 2019 for the Bengals, completing 37 pass attempts for 347 yards and a pair touchdowns.

In college at Central Connecticut State University, Dolegala played 44 games over four seasons, completing 654 passes for 8,129 yards, 48 majors and 24 interceptions. He also moved the chains with his legs, rushing for 452 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Dolegala becomes the third quarterback on the Riders roster along with Fajardo and Mason Fine.