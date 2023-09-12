Riders add wide receiver, 2 defensive-linemen and a defensive back in latest signing

The Riders have signed four new American players, including a wide receiver, two defensive linemen, and a defensive back.

Wide receiver John Ursua, 29, played three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 2019 to 2021, and previously played college ball with the University of Hawaii. He recorded 189 catches for 2,662 yards and 24 touchdowns in that time.

While at the University of Hawaii, Ursua earned the team’s MVP award, the First-Team All-Mountain West honours, and was a semi-finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Defensive lineman Brayden Thomas, 25, played two collegiate seasons from 2020 to 2021 at North Dakota State University. In that time, he recorded 55 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one pass knockdown, and one blocked field goal.

He previously spent three collegiate seasons from 2017 to 2019 at Minnesota State University, logging 63 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one pass knockdown, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 22 games.

Defensive lineman Caleb Sanders spent 2023 training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles and logged three tackles in one preseason game.

Sanders played five collegiate seasons from 2018 to 2022 at South Dakota State University and recorded 137 tackles, 20.5 sacks, two pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in that time. He was named a team captain in the 2022 season.

Defensive back Tedric Thompson spent three seasons from 2017 to 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks. In 29 games with the team, he recorded 80 tackles, three interceptions, five pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Thompson also played eight games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, Cleveland Browns from 2020 to 2021, the Denver Broncos in 2021, and the Tennessee Titans in 2021. He played four collegiate seasons from 2013 to 2016 at the University of Colorado Boulder.