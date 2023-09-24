Riders alumni a driving force of fundraising at Regina's annual Believe in the Gold Run

Saskatchewan Roughriders alumni were working hard to raise money for childhood cancer research at Regina’s annual Believe in the Gold Run.

Runners were greeted by the sounds of trumpets and saxophones as the Rider Pep Band cheered them on at the finish line.

“It’s the number one disease killer of children and so it’s a great cause and we know where the money’s going,” former Riders linebacker Dan Rashovich told CTV News.

“We helped 44 families in Saskatchewan last year with out of pocket expenses.”

The prairie based charity has raised $1.5 million over the past decade in search for a cure.

Local health care professionals who work with young cancer patients – like paediatrician Dr. Selvy Kumaran – were also out supporting the fundraising effort.

“It’s extremely important,” she said. “I mean these families go through you know one of the most difficult times that they will ever go through so any support that we can provide to them is extremely important for not only the patients but especially their families.”

The importance is not lost on people such as Ken Schofield – who lost his son Luke to cancer earlier this year.

“It started about two years ago when he started his cancer and yeah, it’s been very terrible,” he explained.

The run originated in Calgary a decade ago after founder Shonalie Biafore lost her daughter to childhood cancer.

“Here in Saskatchewan you get an ambulance bill of $1,500 if you’re diagnosed in Regina and have to go to Saskatoon,” Biafore explained. “So those are the types of things that we help with so that they don’t have to worry about that stress.

A Calgary cancer research team that’s making significant discoveries in the fight against childhood cancer also relies heavily on funds from Believe in the Gold - giving hope that progress is being made.