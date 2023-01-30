Riders announce new grant program for youth, healthy lifestyles and mental health

A new grant program announced by the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Host Organizing Committee will support provincial programs around the province directed at youth, healthy lifestyles and mental health, the team said in a news release.

The program will officially be known as the Grey Cup Festival Legacy Grant Program.

Up to $50,000 will be available per grant. Municipalities, Indigenous communities and registered charitable organizations are invited to apply for funding before Feb. 27.

This grant program will help establish and support community projects for youth across the province in the areas of physical and mental wellness.



“The Grey Cup Festival is so much more than just a way to bring CFL fans together, it is a way to make a lasting impact in the province of Saskatchewan,” Grey Cup Festival operations chair and Roughriders chief financial officer Kent Paul said in a release.

“Through the Grey Cup Festival Legacy Grant Program, communities across the province will continue to benefit from the success of the Festival – and it allows us to continue to support Saskatchewan’s greatest asset: our people.”

"An Indigenous community could step forward and ask for funding for sports equipment. Maybe a new sports facility or enhancing one. Another option could be a Saskatchewan municipality or charitable organization that has a mental health program they need dollars for,” Jonathan Huntington, co-chair of the volunteer host organizing committee provincial outreach said.

The Riders said the full “impact” of the festival along with the winners of the grant program will be announced in spring 2023.

Full criteria and application forms are available on the Riders’ website.

