Riders announce new offensive coordinator

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced that Kelly Jeffrey has been named the club’s new offensive coordinator.

“Kelly Jeffrey is an outstanding coach and a man of high character and integrity,” said head coach Craig Dickenson in a news release. “We are thrilled that he has accepted the offensive coordinator job and look forward to an outstanding year with him leading the offence in 2023.”

Jeffrey joined the Riders in 2022 as the team’s running backs coach. Before that, he was the special teams coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts in 2016 and was on staff with the Edmonton Elks in 2020.

He is a three time AUS Coach of the Year and was named the CIS (now U Sports) Coach of the Year in 2014.

He was previously the head coach and offensive coordinator at Mayville State University (MSU) from 2002 to 2005, and coached quarterbacks at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the University of San Diego.

The Riders announced that the previous offensive coordinator, Jason Maas, was relieved of his duties on Nov. 1.