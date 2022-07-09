Riders ascend to third in the west after besting Redblacks

The Saskatchewan Roughriders pulled out a 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks during their Friday night contest in Regina.

The Riders (4-1) solidified their lead in the second quarter, scoring 19 points. The game kept the Redblacks from adding a notch in the win category, with the Ottawa team currently at (0-4) this season.

Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo connected with Duke Williams and Kian Schaffer-Baker for two touchdowns.

Running back Frankie Hickson rushed 92 yards on five carries, the highlight being his 63-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Kicker Brett Lauther added field goals of 50, 28 and 18 yards for the Riders.

Running back Jamal Morrow was a double threat during the contest. Morrow had six receptions for 67 yards also rushed for 78 yards off of 16 carries.

Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward managed to score two field goals in the first half of the game. Ottawa’s sole touchdown came over nine minutes into the third quarter when Nate Behar caught a 22 yard pass from Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

Friday’s game was marked by injuries as well. Riders’ defensive lineman Pete Robertson was injured on a block from Redblacks offensive tackle Dino Boyd.

Robertson was able to walk off the field favouring his right leg. Boyd was penalized for roughing on the play.

Riders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter due to a low hit on Jeremiah Masoli. The Redblacks’ QB was carried off the field by teammates.

The hit caused some disruption to the game as a number of Redblacks approached the Saskatchewan sideline in the aftermath of the hit. The two teams gradually separated and play resumed minutes later.

The Riders are now ranked third in the western division and are scheduled to face the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, July 16.