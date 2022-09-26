Riders backup QB Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving

Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala has been charged with impaired driving, according to a statement from the team.

The Riders said Dolegala informed them on Sunday that he had been arrested and charged in Regina over the bye week.

“I first would just like to apologize to my teammates, to the fans, to this organization,” said Dolegala, who addressed the media on Monday.

“It’s difficult and embarrassing to go through something like this. I never want to be a distraction to our goal to what we want to accomplish this year with playoffs coming up.”

Riders head coach, Craig Dickenson, said Dolegala informed him of the situation on Sunday.

“He feels bad about it and hopefully he learns from it and he grows from it. It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re going to support him as one of our teammates but we also know he has some things he has to do to make things right,” Dickenson said.

“Jake’s one of my closest friends on the team. He’s a guy I got his back. I just found out the news today just like you guys but I will support him through it,” Riders quarterback, Cody Fajardo said Monday.

“Obviously he feels bad about it and he made a mistake. A lot of people make mistakes and hopefully he can learn from this and be better. But I’ll be in his corner as he’s a guy I’ve tried to take under my wing as a young quarterback in this league.”

The team is suspending Dolegala for one game and has informed the league office.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/3vjQLBPZru

“Drinking and driving is a significant problem in our province, one that can have dangerous consequences, and we are disappointed in Jake for his actions,” the Riders said in a release.

The incident was confirmed by a news release from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

The White Butte detachment of the RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver in Emerald Park at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, police said.

RCMP officers responded to the call, found the driver, confirmed he was impaired and arrested him. Dolegala currently faces one count of impaired operation of a conveyance.