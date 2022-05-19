Riders, Blue Bombers to play first pre-season game May 31 following CFL deal
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will play their first pre-season contest of the CFL season on May 31, at Mosaic Stadium according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.
The #Bombers at #Riders pre-season game originally scheduled for May 23 has been postponed to May 31. Time will be 6:30 local. No other changes to the @CFL pre-season schedule. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/0fQ5ObyhU5— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 19, 2022
The game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was originally scheduled for Monday, but had to be moved due to the uncertainty around talks between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPLA.
After four days of a work stoppage a tentative deal was reached on Wednesday evening.
Currently, no other changes have been made to the CFL‘s pre-season schedule, meaning the Riders will have to play their second exhibition game on June 3, according to the CFL.
-
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in ' horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records showA review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Vancouver Island woman searching for missing dog who's trained to help with her diabetesA Vancouver Island woman is desperately searching for her missing dog, who can help with her diabetes in an emergency.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deathsA 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.
-
2 Duncan charities team up to send 100 wheelchairs to UkraineTwo chairites in Duncan, B.C., are teaming up to raise money to purchase 100 new wheelchairs for the people of Ukraine.