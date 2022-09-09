Riders, Blue Bombers to wear stickers honouring Sask. stabbing victims

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be wearing commemorative helmet stickers to honour the victims of last weekend’s mass stabbings during Saturday’s Banjo Bowl game.

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers stand together in remembering and honouring the victims of the horrific tragedy that took place in James Smith Cree Nation and the Village of Weldon, Saskatchewan,” the teams said in a joint statement Friday.

The sticker will feature the letters “JSCN” – for James Smith Cree Nation – in red letters on a white background. The teams said red was chosen because it is the colour of healing in Cree culture. A moment of silence will also be held ahead of kickoff.

The stabbing attacks left 10 people dead and 19 injured, as of Thursday.

The Banjo Bowl game is scheduled to kick off in Winnipeg at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The two teams last played in Regina on Sunday for the Labour Day Classic, while the manhunt for the suspects in the stabbings was unfolding across the province.

