Riders bringing back QB Mason Fine for 2 more seasons

Quarterback Mason Fine has signed a two year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team said in a news release on Tuesday.

Fine, who would have become a free agent on Feb. 13, made a career high four starts in 2023 after taking over for Trevor Harris who was injured in Week 6 of the 2023 CFL season. In that Week 6 game, Fine completed six passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns that were the fastest pair of majors by a Rider since Nov. 11, 2012.

The Oklahoma product completed 94 passes for 1,043 yards and three touchdowns last season. Fine also recorded a 302 yard game in Week 8 against Toronto.

Fine first signed with the Riders in December of 2020 and has played in 32 games since that time.

In three CFL seasons, the 26-year-old has amassed 1,797 yards and six touchdowns.

