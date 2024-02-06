Riders bringing in all-star running back AJ Ouellette, OL Jemarcus Hardrick: TSN

The Saskatchewan Roughriders reportedly have a deal in place with all-star running back AJ Ouellette, according to TSN’s Dave Naylor.

Ouellette is the seventh-ranked player in the CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents.

The 28-year-old has spent all four of his seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with the Toronto Argonauts.

Ouellette picked up a career best 1,009 yards on 178 carries in 2023, recording eight touchdowns.

He also had 16 catches for 163 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Ouellette was also named an East Division all-star in 2022 and 2023 and was part of the Argonauts Grey Cup winning team in 2022.

The Riders have not made the signing official as of Feb. 6.

Meanwhile, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the Riders have also agreed to terms with former Blue Bombers offensive tackle Jemarcus Hardrick on a two year deal.

Lalji reported that the contract would pay Hardrick $230,500 per year, which would make him the highest paid American offensive lineman in the CFL.

That signing has also not been made official by the Riders.

CFL free agency begins Feb. 13.

