Riders clinch 2nd place in the West with 29-24 win over Elks

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a home playoff game thanks to a 29-24 win over the Edmonton Elks at Mosaic Stadium Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Riders improve to 9-4 on the season and will host the Calgary Stampeders in the west semifinals.

“The message to the locker room was enjoy the win but let’s think about how we can get better because I don’t think we’re playing great football. I really don’t. We are going to have to play better if we want to go anywhere in the playoffs, no question about it.” Head coach Craig Dickenson said of the win.

Riders’ defensive back Jacob Dearborn’s second interception of the season sealed the victory, after picking off a pass attempt from Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius with less than 25 seconds on the clock. The Riders have won four games in a row.

“As the safety on that play it’s just stay deep, stay middle, and look for the deepest threat once the ball goes up (in the air) and play from there. A ball that deep stays up there for a long time,” Dearborn said of his game clinching interception post game.

Riders wide receiver Duke Williams reminded fans why he is an elite player, catching eight passes for 146 yards on the afternoon, including a 14-yard second quarter touchdown. It was his best performance on the year and a single-game best for the team.

The 28-year old was sidelined for a few plays after taking a hit from Edmonton defender Jonathan Rose early in the fourth quarter. Williams appeared to twist his knee and limped off the field under his own power. He returned shortly after.

“My knee was kind of burning. My adrenaline was pumping,” Williams said. “I’m gonna be in that playoff game. If they want me to play next week then I’m going to be in there next week. I’m going to be playing.”

Riders’ quarterback Cody Fajardo said he had a front row seat to the play and was glad to see Williams return to the field a few plays later.

“He’s built differently,” Fajardo said of his leading target. “He had an incredible game, really sparked our offence and it’s only going to help open up other guys.”

The first points of the game came in the first quarter on a rare Edmonton forced turnover. Hugh O’Niel’s punt from his own 34 yard line was fielded by Jamal Morrow at the Riders’ 20 yard line. Morrow took a couple of strides forward before he was hit and the ball popped loose. The Elks recovered the ball on the ensuing scramble, deep inside Saskatchewan territory.

Two plays later, Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw a strike through the uprights and into the waiting arms of Jalen Tolliver. The former members of the defunct XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers connected, giving the Elks an early 7-0 lead with the extra point.

Morrow tried to make up for his mistake on the ensuing possession. He took the kick-off all the way from around own 15 yard line to the Elks’ 18. Edmonton was flagged on the play for a horse tackle collar which added even more yardage to what would be an 82 yard return.That play stands as the longest return on the season for Saskatchewan.

Two plays later, Cody Fajardo evened the game at 7-7 by throwing a strike to Kian Schaffer-Baker in the front corner of the end zone. The six foot four receiver had to leap into the air to make the grab and landed in bounds for the major.

Fajardo and Duke Williams continued to build chemistry in the second quarter. The former Buffalo Bill was heavily involved in a five-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a 14 yard touchdown, after catching a pair of passes (10 and 48 yards) on the two prior plays to give the Riders a 14-7 lead.

“Once I catch a few passes early, I’m just going to stay hot, like a basketball player who starts making his shots early.” Williams said.

Much of the Edmonton offence on the day ran through running back Walter Fletcher. He finished the day with 88 yards on the ground, while Jalen Tolliver was their best weapon through the air with 98 yards on five receptions, including a pair of touchdowns.

His efforts in the dying minutes of the first half helped set up a five yard touchdown pass from Cornelius to Tanner Green for his first career CFL touchdown. Cornelius rolled out of the pocket to the right which took coverage away from Green, allowing him time and space to make the play. The first half ended with the Riders in front 17-14.

Tolliver’s second receiving touchdown of the game with 1:07 to go in the third quarter put Edmonton back in front 21-20.

University of Montreal product Alexandre Dupuis restored the Riders lead with 5:37 to play when he took the hand off from the full back position and scored an acrobatic touchdown. It was the first of his career, capping off a 13-play, 77-yard drive to give the Riders a 26-21 lead after a failed two-point conversion attempt. Kicker Brett Lauther scored a field goal late in the game to extend the Riders’ lead.

Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 245 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. William Powell was the Green and White’s leading rusher with 59 yards on 14 carries.

“I didn’t want to take the sack, I had a little pressure on the roll out, I didn’t want to take us out of field goal range and I saw a window and threw it to a spot and as I was falling down I just saw the guy jump the route.” Fajardo said. “I was just thinking 'okay defence bail me out here.'”

Fortunately for him, the flag flew, and the play was called back. Edmonton was out of time outs, so they were unable to challenge the play.

Much of the conversation this coming week will focus on the line-up. With just one game left, many will argue about whether its better to play your starters so they can continue to build, or rest stars so they don’t risk injury.

The Riders quarterback is conflicted pointing to the aforementioned desire to stay in rhythm heading into playoffs.

“It’s one of those bittersweet things. I want to be out there with my guys but I also want to root for a guy like Isaac Harker to go out there and get some minutes," Fajardo said.

“There are salary cap implications.” Coach Dickenson said “We’re going to try to rest the guys that need rest.” Saskatchewan will close out the regular season next weekend when they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats On Saturday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.