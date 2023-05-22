Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Husky

Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.

However, head coach Craig Dickenson sees the 24-year-old as a CFL sophomore at this point in his career.

"It's really his second year. Second year [is when] we should see a spike. Spike in terms of production, spike in terms of growth and spike in terms of leadership. So far, so good. He's had a good camp," Dickenson said Monday following the Riders training camp session.

Lokombo is only considered a second-year player because he was one of four players who tore their Achilles tendons before the first day of training camp during a player-only workout in 2021.

He recovered in time for camp last year, but still wasn't at his accustomed playing level following a year of rehab.

"I got my feet wet last year," Lokombo said. "[I] played in a couple of games, started a couple games and really got a feel for it. So yeah, I'm feeling good right now for my third year.

Without any restrictions, Lokombo is expected to be a contributor on defence this season and show the versatility which helped make him a second overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft.

"Coach Klund likes to say: 'Perfect the art of playing defensive back,'" Lokombo said.

"That's something you do every single practice and you keep working on it until you get that down."

Lokombo spent nearly the entire session at the free safety position to start the first day of the second week of training camp.

That's where he's expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium. However, he's ready to fill in at halfback and cornerback when needed as well.

With Saturday's preseason opener quickly approaching, the battle for starting positions is intensifying.

"A lot of those young guys are going to get a lot of reps," defensive backs coach Marcus Klund said. "Usually when we get into those live reps and into the preseason that's when we start seeing guys kind of start separating themselves from others."

ROSTER CHANGES

The Riders announced the signing of American wide receiver Randy Satterfield Monday.

Satterfield originally joined the team ahead of the 2020 season before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make room for him on the roster, Jake Herslow was released.