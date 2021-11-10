Riders defensive coaches hope to guide team to success

Defensive Coordinator Jason Shivers is one of the many reasons for the Riders blooming defense.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to host the Edmonton Elks at home this weekend, riding a three-game win streak.

Head coach Craig Dickenson knows the team’s success has been ridden on the defensive side of the ball and said Shivers is the man to credit.

“He just has a real skill of working with people and the players really respond to him,” Dickenson said. “He’s a key member of this staff we wouldn’t be successful without him.”

The Roughrider defense have seen success all year under Shivers who was promoted from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator before the 2019 season.

“I think he’s one of the brightest minds in the CFL and I think he’s an outstanding defensive coordinator,” Dickenson said.

Defensive back Ed Gainey said Shivers’ success has been his ability to see the athleticism in his players and has enabled the defense to be flexible in their positioning.

“Just him getting all the new faces and every new guy coming in to the locker-room caught up to speed pretty much buying into the system,” Gainey said.

This season the Roughriders are second in the league in sacks but Jonathan Woodward leads the league with ten and AC Leonard is close behind with nine.

“Those two guys are getting the sacks but I think it’s the whole group they are creating pressure and those guys finish the quarterback,” Ben Olson, defensive line coach said Wednesday.

Woodward credits coach Olson for their success.

“Great coaches can help their players see the game in a different way and give a different perspective,” Woodward said.

The Roughriders are set to play with the home-field advantage for the first time in more than a month.