Riders' DL A.C. Leonard suspended 2 games under CFL drug policy

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard has been suspended for two games after failing to provide a sample for drug testing.

The CFL said refusing to participate in drug testing results in an automatic two-game suspension under the CFL-CFLPA drug policy.

The defensive lineman’s suspension is effective immediately.

“Our guys are selected for drug test after a game randomly and he wasn’t able to submit a sample. If you do that it’s an automatic two-game suspension. He wasn’t tested for anything because he didn’t submit a sample. There’s nothing the league can do on that, it’s an automatic two-gamer," Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said.

“He tried, I know that. He was around for quite a while and he just wasn’t able to do it. At some point he made the decision to go home.”

Leonard will miss the Banjo Bowl game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday and the Sept. 17 home game against the Toronto Argonauts.

Through four games, Leonard has accounted for eight tackles, three sacks and one interception.