Riders' Evans exits game vs. Montreal with injury

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Shaq Evans appeared to sustain an ankle injury in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against Montreal.

The 31-year old landed awkwardly after he was hit by Michael Wakefield after completing his only catch of the game.

TSN’s John Lu reported that Evans had his ankle taped, but later went to the locker room and did not return to the sideline.

Evans has 10 catches for 185 yards and no touchdowns through the Riders’ first three games this season.