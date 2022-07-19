Riders expected to resume on field activities Wednesday after positive COVID-19 tests
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expected to resume all on field activities on Wednesday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests forced the team to cancel activities on Tuesday.
In a release the team said several members of the Riders and their support staff recently tested positive for the virus.
“As the team traveled together across the country, all players, coaches and staff will undergo mandatory testing for the next several days,” a release said.
The Riders also said they are working with the CFL Medical Committee and are following all COVID-19 procedures set up by the Canadian Football League (CFL).
The Green and White are coming off a 30-24 loss to Toronto at Touchdown Atlantic in Nova Scotia.
