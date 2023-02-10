Riders extend local product Mitchell Picton for 2 years

Regina product and receiver Mitchell Picton has signed a two year extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team said in a news release.

Picton, 27, is coming off a career year in 2022 that saw him record 18 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

Picton also played at least one game in all five receiving positions, the Riders said.

The Riders selected Picton 37th over all in the 2017 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft.

