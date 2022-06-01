Riders fall short in first pre-season matchup

The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 25-16 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Tuesday night at Mosaic Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday, May 23 but was pushed back after the league and Canadian Football League Player’s Association (CFLPA) delayed coming to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The Riders had a slow start with quarterback’s Mason Fine and Jake Dolegala both taking to the field in the first half. However both were unable to capitalize in their fight for the back-up spot behind starter Cody Fajardo in the first two quarters. The Riders trailed 3-0 heading into the second half.

“I was a little disappointed that we didn’t come out with a little more juice in the first half because we had a lot of players really looking forward to this game,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson. “It is pre-season though so I don’t want to read too much into it.”

As for the back-up spot, Mason Fine was already in the position last year and saw limited action on the field. Dickenson believes Fine is still the top prospect behind Fajardo for the season.

“I have to go over the film (from the game) but he looked like he was in command of the offence and he did a good job,” said Dickenson.

Fine was able to shake off some nerves and capitalize in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to Jester Weah. It was first of only two touchdowns on the night for the green and white.

“I was able to kind of just get settled down and play football I think. I just have to be able to start faster and come with that mindset better (next time),” said Fine.

This was the first test for the Riders and that means another round of cuts will come today. Head coach Craig Dickenson and General Manager Jeremy O’Day will take this game into account and try to readjust for a better performance on Friday against the Lions.

“I told the guys you, you got two days before we play again and the reality is you’re not going to be able to get in much better shape and you’re probably not going to get a lot smarter in two days,” said Dickenson.

For newcomers like running back Frankie Hickson a known cut day is looms in the back of his mind but remains positive.

“If I told you I didn’t get nervous I’d be lying. There’s definitely some nerves but that’s when I can rely on God the most and enjoy the time with these guys I’ve met and not worry about the future,” said Hickson.

“I remember last year on cut down day I didn’t know if I was going to be here or not. It’s a lot of pressure, especially a lot of guys here football is their livelihood and they don’t want to get that opportunity taken away,” said Fine.

As for Friday’s matchup against the B.C Lions, the Riders will have some veteran names back in the lineup.

“We’ll play the vets probably half against BC and the guys who played tonight will play the second half. There’s still opportunities (for the rookies) but they are getting fewer,” said Dickenson. “We played so many guys and most of the guys tonight played a quarter to a quarter and half so we feel like they should be fresh for Friday.”

Kickoff for the Riders final pre-season game against the Lions is 8:00 p.m. on Friday. The game will be broadcast on TSN.