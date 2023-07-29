Riders fall to Argos in Touchdown Atlantic re-match

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts faced off in Halifax, N.S. on Saturday for their second consecutive Touchdown Atlantic game.

The Riders failed to get past the Argos for a second year in a row, marking a 31-13 loss on the day.

The Argos came out fast and ready to showcase why they are the only remaining undefeated team in the Canadian Football League (CFL). In their first drive of the game, they found a way to get points on the board with a field goal to make it 3-0 early on.

Just a few minutes later, Argos running back, Javon Leake had a massive 71-yard punt return touchdown. The extra point was good to make it 10-0.

Before the end of the first quarter, the Argos successfully completed a 35-yard field goal to make it 13-0.

In the second quarter, Chad Kelly made a short pass to Dejon Brissett for yet another touchdown and would go for the two point convert, once again successfully finding Brissett to make it a three score game 21-0 for the Argos.

The Riders had a chance in the final minute of the half to hopefully get some points on the board, but an unfortunate fumble on the 1 yard line by Jamal Morrow would lead to the Argos getting the ball back with 36 seconds to go.

Riders’ defensive back Nic Marshall did answer back with an interception to get the ball back one final time before the end of the second quarter. However, it was not enough, which meant it was a scoreless first half for the green and white.

The Argos slowed down in the third quarter and although the Riders seemed to have made some adjustments at the half to move down the field, they would ultimately only land a field goal on the board to make it 21-3 at the end of the third.

The fourth quarter had its chances for the Riders but they would come up short on third and goal on a missed pass to Brayden Lenius, leading to a turnover on downs.

Both teams had a field goal early on in the quarter to make it 24-6 with 4:40 to go in the game.

Ultimately, the Riders still lacked any momentum as Fine threw a pick 6 with under four minutes to go which made it 31-6 for the Argos.

However, Fine would leave the game due to what was deemed a hand injury, which meant backup Jake Dolegala took over at the helm. Dolegala was able to do what Fine had not been able to all game and lead a successful touchdown drive.

Shawn Bane Jr. caught the 31 yard touchdown pass from Dolegala and with the extra point, the Riders cut the lead to 18 with just under two minutes to go. That would serve as the final scoring moment of the game.

NOTABLE STATS

Mason Fine was 27/39 and threw for 302 yards, compared to Argos’ QB, Chad Kelly who was 13/21 for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Despite only playing a few minutes, Jake Dolegala was 4/5 and threw for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Jamal Morrow lead the Riders in rushing yards with 43. His longest run was 18 yards.

Shawn Bane Jr. led the offence with 10 receptions for 144 yards and the only touchdown in the last two games for the Riders.

Tevin Jones also had over 100 receiving yards; 9/11 and 133 yards.

The Argonauts improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1935. The Riders fall below .500 to 3-4 on the year.

They will face the Ottawa RedBlacks at home in next week’s matchup.