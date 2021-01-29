The general manager of the Saskatchewan Roughriders spoke to the media about the upcoming CFL Free Agency period on Friday afternoon.

GM Jeremy O’Day discussed key players that remain without a contract for 2021, including all-star defensive end Charleston Hughes.

All-star linebacker Solomon Elimimian is also a pending free agent, however, Saskatchewan will likely say goodbye to the dynamic duo of Hughes and Elimimian.

“I wouldn't anticipate that we'd have them both back,” O’Day said. “Charleston and I have met numerous times to discuss the possibility of bringing him back. We obviously have not reached an agreement this time but we've continued with those discussions.”

Some other notable pending free agents are pursuing jobs south of the border.

The Riders special teams’ duo – made up of punter Jon Ryan and kicker Brett Lauther – are looking into NFL opportunities.

“[Lauther] really wants to exhaust those opportunities,” O’Day said. “We’re continuing those discussions with Jon, indications are that he wants to continue to play and we'd like to have him back if possible.”

O’Day said linebacker Cameron Judge, the 2019 West Division Most Outstanding Canadian, is also trying to get noticed by an NFL team.

To start the offseason, the Roughriders had more than 30 pending free agents on their roster. Over the past few weeks, the team has locked up several key players through the 2021 season.

Earlier this week, the Riders re-signed veteran defensive back Ed Gainey, who was set to become a free agent. The 30-year-old has played with Saskatchewan since 2016. In 2017, Gainey became the first CFL player since 1986 to record four-interceptions in a single game.

In December, the organization agreed to a one-year contract extension for defensive back Nick Marshall, a key piece on the Riders secondary.

The Riders re-signed many other notable pending free agents on the offensive side of the ball, like receivers Jordan Williams-Lambert, Kyran Moore and Shaq Evans. Saskatchewan also extended 2019 West Division Most Outstanding player, quarterback Cody Fajardo, through the 2022 season.

The Riders are also returning all of their starters in defensive secondary from 2019, however there are holes in the linebacker position. O’Day still thinks they are in good shape.

“There are some potential linebackers that are in free agency but we feel really good about some of the young players that we’ve been able to sign,” O’Day said.

In total, the Riders have already re-signed 23 of the 34 players who were set to become free agents in 2021.

O’Day revealed in December that he received instructions from Riders president and CEO Craig Reynolds to spend less money on player salaries, given the financial struggles the Riders are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of our players that have re-signed, have come back for a reduction in salary. With the exception of a few guys that would be coming off of rookie contracts,” O’Day admitted on Friday.

CFL Free Agency opens at 11 a.m. CST on Feb. 9, 2021.