The general manager of the Saskatchewan Roughriders will speak to the media about the upcoming CFL Free Agency period, on Friday afternoon.

GM Jeremy O’Day is expected to discuss key players that remain without a contract for 2021, including defensive end Charleston Hughes.

O’Day will address the media at 1 p.m. on Friday.

FREE AGENTS

To start the offseason, the Roughriders had more than 30 pending free agents on their roster. Over the past few weeks, the team has locked up several key players through the 2021 season.

Earlier this week, the Riders re-signed veteran defensive back Ed Gainey, who was set to become a free agent. The 30-year-old has played with Saskatchewan since 2016. In 2017, Gainey became the first CFL player since 1986 to record four-interceptions in a single game.

In December, the organization agreed to a one-year contract extension for defensive back Nick Marshall, a key piece on the Riders secondary.

The Riders re-signed many other notable pending free agents on the offensive side of the ball, like receivers Jordan Williams-Lambert, Kyran Moore and Shaq Evans. Saskatchewan also extended 2019 West Division Most Outstanding player, quarterback Cody Fajardo, through the 2022 season.

However, two-time Grey Cup winner Charleston Hughes remains without a contract for 2021. In early January, O’Day said the Riders had sent the six-time CFL all-star an offer. O’Day suggested the ball was in Hughes’ court.

“We've gone back and forth a little bit with that. Just waiting to hear back from Charleston,” O’Day said on Jan. 5.

Linebacker’s Solomon Elimimian and Cameron Judge are also still pending, joining hometown punter and Super Bowl champion Jon Ryan, on the list of players set to become free agents in February.

In total, the Riders have already re-signed 23 of the 34 players who were set to become free agents in 2021.

O’Day revealed in December that he received instructions from Riders president and CEO Craig Reynolds to spend less money on player salaries, given the financial struggles the Riders are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFL Free Agency opens at 11 a.m. CST on Feb. 9, 2021.