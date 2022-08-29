Riders, Grey Cup Festival looking for volunteers

Between 1,200 and 1,500 volunteers will be needed for the 2022 Grey Cup Festival coming up in Regina Nov. 15-20, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and 2022 Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Host Organizing Committee said in a release.

People interested in volunteering are required to complete an online registration process, fill out a criminal record check form and submit a volunteer commitment fee.

Once volunteers have registered they will be able to select their preferred position and shift in the volunteer system which will be accessible as early as October, a release said.

“This event is an opportunity to bring everyone together and show CFL fans how truly special Saskatchewan is,” Saskatchewan Roughriders president and Grey Cup Festival co-chair Craig Reynolds said in a release. “In just over 80 days, we will kick off the greatest celebration in Canadian football – all made possible because of our incredible volunteers.”

The week long celebration will be capped off with the Grey Cup game on Nov. 20.

Regina last hosted the Grey Cup in 2013 when the Riders defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to claim the franchise's fourth title.