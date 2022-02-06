Riders hang onto defensive lineman Pete Robertson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Pete Robertson to a contract extension.

The six-foot-two, 243 pound giant comes off of a solid season with the Riders. He played 10 regular season games on the defensive line, earning ten defensive tackles and five sacks.

His performance was also notable during the West semi final and West final where he added six defensive tackles to his record, as well three special team’s tackles and one sack.

Originally from Texas, Robertson had an illustrious run playing five seasons for Texas Tech from 2011 to 2015, making 227 career tackles, 22 sacks, two interceptions, one touchdown, eight pass knockdowns, seven forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Robertson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, before moving on to the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Football team during the 2016-2019 NFL seasons.

Sacks in 2022 ��



We have signed ���� DL, Pete Robertson to a contract extension.



READ | https://t.co/B24IRekofG pic.twitter.com/4BEEltKZly