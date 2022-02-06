Riders hang onto defensive lineman Pete Robertson
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Pete Robertson to a contract extension.
The six-foot-two, 243 pound giant comes off of a solid season with the Riders. He played 10 regular season games on the defensive line, earning ten defensive tackles and five sacks.
His performance was also notable during the West semi final and West final where he added six defensive tackles to his record, as well three special team’s tackles and one sack.
Originally from Texas, Robertson had an illustrious run playing five seasons for Texas Tech from 2011 to 2015, making 227 career tackles, 22 sacks, two interceptions, one touchdown, eight pass knockdowns, seven forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.
Robertson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, before moving on to the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Football team during the 2016-2019 NFL seasons.
Sacks in 2022 ��
We have signed ���� DL, Pete Robertson to a contract extension.
READ | https://t.co/B24IRekofG pic.twitter.com/4BEEltKZly
-
'It all feels completely unreal': Winnipeg-based Métis beader on her way to Paris Fashion WeekWhat started as a way to deal with the stress of the pandemic has earned a Manitoba Métis beader a spot at the Paris Fashion Week.
-
Healthcare workers neededThe need for nurses has risen over the last year according to data provided by Workforce Windsor-Essex
-
Saskatoon residents show support for Ukraine in march to City HallAs part of a national call to action, around 100 people showed up at River Landing in Saskatoon as part of the Stand with Ukraine Campaign.
-
Sault researcher leads team that regrew frog limbsA researcher at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie is taking centre stage for discovering a way to regenerate the limbs of frogs, which could lead the way for human application.
-
CF Rideau Centre will remain closed as 'Freedom Convoy' protest continues in downtown OttawaCadillac Fairview said in a statement that authorities "cannot provide any assurances that it is safe" to open the Rideau Centre amid the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 mandates.
-
Green space the site of flood mitigation work in Sydney has some residents dividedFlooding has been a problem in parts of the Sydney area for a number of years, but work begins Monday to try and mitigate the issue.
-
Ontario NDP delegates affirm Andrea Horwath's leadership at conventionOntario's New Democrats have affirmed Andrea Horwath's leadership.
-
Ice and power outages disrupt the weekend for Nova ScotiaOn this wintery weekend that caused major power outages and left an icy mess, Wayne Hatheway now has one major chore on his to-do list.
-
Hundreds ride in Halifax 'Freedom Convoy' SundayHundreds of decorated vehicles paraded through Halifax as part of a 'Freedom Convoy' on Sunday.