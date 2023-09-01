Riders in search of first Labour Day Classic win in 4 years

The heated rivalry between Winnipeg and Saskatchewan will go head to head for the 58th annual Labour Day Classic on Sunday and the Riders hope to come out on top against the Blue Bombers for the first time since 2019.

Despite having not won in four years, the team is not dwelling on the past.

“We try to stay in the present as best we can and try to focus on this game by itself,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

“We really don’t try to look back and just try to stay in the moment. The game right here’s really big for us,” said Derrick Moncrief, linebacker for the green and white.

However, the excitement and pressure of the game is not lost on Moncrief who has played in his fair share of Labour Day Classics in his Canadian Football League (CFL) career.

“It’s one of the best matchups. I always look forward to it. I don’t sleep much during the week just preparing for it,” he laughed.

Winnipeg won the teams’ first meeting this year, 45-27, all the way back in Week 2 when the team had Trevor Harris at the helm. Now it will be up to quarterback, Jake Dolegala, to lead the offence to victory.

“There’s a rivalry at any level but obviously this one’s special,” said Dolegala on Tuesday when asked about starting in his first Labour Day Classic.

“It’d be really big [to get the win]. I think it gets us back in the conversation for hopefully a home playoff game because that’s the goal and it would really give us a boost of confidence,” said Dickenson.

Saskatchewan has won 14 of the last 17 editions of the Labour Day Classic, but Winnipeg’s three most recent victories came last year, 2021, and 2016. Overall, the Riders have a 37-21 record in the big game.

However, Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback, Zach Collaros, has a perfect 6-0 record in Labour Day games. Two of those have come from his time as a Bomber, and one from his time with the Riders.

“It makes them well balanced. We have to be on our p’s and q’s all game. We have to come out and play physical for all four quarters,” said Moncrief.

It is an exciting time for players who have never had the opportunity to suit up in the big game, which includes 2023 draft pick and local Regina product, Jaxon Ford.

“Definitely it means a lot for sure. I’ve been going to Labour Day games pretty much my whole life so it’s big once,” exclaimed Ford.

Receiver Shawn Bane Jr. played in his first Labour Day game but it was the Battle of Alberta last season with the Calgary Stampeders. This time around, he is ecstatic to get a shot at what is considered one of the best rivalry games in the CFL.

“Oh my gosh, I’m thrilled. I heard it was sold out, so it’s going to be an amazing crowd. I love the retro jerseys so I’m super excited,” said Bane Jr. with a big grin on his face.

It was announced on Friday that the game had officially sold out. However, that also means there will be Bomber fans well represented in the crowd, just like other years.

“Yeah we don’t like to see them blue jerseys,” joked Dickenson. “But as long as the seats are full, we’re happy with it. It’s a good rivalry. I know there’s a lot of fun about it and the fans have a good back and forth. But I think there’s mutual respect between both organizations and both teams.”

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. on Sunday.