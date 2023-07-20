Riders induct 2013 Grey Cup team, first female board member into Plaza of Honour

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have inducted builder Wendy Kelly and the 2013 Grey Cup team into the club’s Plaza of Honour.

Wendy Kelly served as the first female board member in Roughriders’ history.

Among her many contributions to the club were co-producing the Grey Cup parade and halftime show in 1995, serving as the chair for the 2012 Plaza of Honour dinner committee and the production manager of the 2013 Grey Cup Gala.

Prior to her time on the board, Kelly served as the team’s nurse for seven years.

Kelly’s induction is posthumous as she passed away in 2018.

“This is a very historic moment. We decided [when I was President] that it was a good idea for the first time ever to have a woman serve on our management committee, board of directors,” said Selection Committee Chair, John Lipp.

“Now today very historic decision [again] by adding a woman into the plaza [and] we think the time is right. She’s had a big role with the Riders, a great supporter, a great organizer, and we’re very pleased to have her join the Plaza of Honour.”

The other half of the induction centres on a team close to the heart of Rider Nation.

The Riders' 2013 team brought the club its fourth Grey Cup win and its first on home soil.

“Since three of our four Grey Cup Champions have been inducted into the Plaza and this being the ten year anniversary of probably one of the greatest Riders days ever, we thought it was appropriate we would induct the 2013 Grey Cup team,” said Lipp.

“It’s another great honour that the Riders have bestowed upon us players. In 2013 we had a special team. We didn’t have any individuals in the locker room, we had a team, and it showed not only in the regular season but more importantly in the playoffs. We all came together at the right time,” said 2013 Grey Cup Champion, Neal Hughes.

“I appreciate the honour and behalf of all my other teammates who will hopefully be able to come to Regina and celebrate with me, thank you very much,” he added.

Hughes was a fullback and special-teams player who suited up for 140 games with the green and white. He is a two-time Grey Cup Champion.

Hughes has already been inducted into the Plaza as an individual in 2019 and as a member of the 2007 championship team.

“You don’t ever ask for these things but to be recognized for what that team did on the field and on the field. I think that the Riders do a great job of honouring people that do things the right way. It’s very humbling to be a part of that group of players and to be speaking on behalf of them,” Hughes added.

“I want to congratulate Wendy and the 2013 Roughriders team on their induction into the Plaza of Honour,” said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds in a news release.

“Their remarkable contributions to the Club will forever be etched in the memories of Rider Nation and I have no doubt Wendy will be smiling down on us as we celebrate at Mosaic Stadium on October 7.”

The inductees will be honoured in a halftime ceremony on Oct. 7 at Mosaic Stadium.

As part of the celebration, the Rider’s will be giving away free replica 2013 Grey Cup Championship Rings to the first 5,000 fans.