Riders' Jon Ryan likely out for season with ankle injury

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added punter Jon Ryan to the six-game injured list after the 39-year-old suffered a fracture to his ankle.

The Riders had been hopeful the hometown favourite would be able to return in two to three weeks as his injury was originally believed to be a high ankle sprain. Now, it’s expected his season may be over.

“The doctors came back and said there’s a small crack in the bone,” head coach Craig Dickenson said Thursday. “He’s probably going to be out for the year.”

Ryan was injured in Saskatchewan’s 19-14 loss to the Alouettes in Montreal on Oct. 30. Through ten games this season, Ryan punted sixty-two times for a 2,307 net yards. The bail sailed off Ryan’s foot an average of 46.9 yards per attempt. The longest was a 77-yard bomb down field.

The Riders signed second round 2021 CFL global draft choice Kaare Vedvik, a Norwegian-born punter, in Ryan’s absence. Vedvik played college football at Marshall in West Virginia and went undrafted in 2018. He spent time with eight NFL franchises including his most recent stop in Jacksonville with the Jaguars. Vedvik is expected to handle punting duties the rest of the season.

The Riders host the Edmonton Elks Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium. Kick-off is at 3 p.m.