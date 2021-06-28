Riders' LaBatte to sit out 2021 season

Saskatchewan Roughriders general manager Jeremy O’Day confirmed Monday that the team will be without veteran offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte for the 2021 CFL season.

The 34-year old has opted out of the season but is not retiring, the GM said in a league wide media call.

“[LaBatte's] definitely not planning on retiring. He just, with all the rules and regulations and the stuff that he has going on in his own personal life, he’s decided that he’s not going to play under the current circumstances that we’re facing.” O’Day said during the call.

O’Day said he did speak with LaBatte about the possibility of returning to the team this year if the CFL loosens its COVID-19 restrictions, and it’s not out of the question.

Labatte played just six games for the Riders in 2019 after coming back from injury.

The 6-foot-4, 320 pound Weyburn product has been with the Riders since 2012 and is currently on a contract that keeps him in green and white though 2022.