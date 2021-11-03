Riders lose receiver Kyran Moore ahead of matchup with Elks

As the Saskatchewan Roughriders continue to prepare for the Edmonton Elks, they will have to do so without Kyran Moore as the wide receiver is expected to be put on the six-game injured list.

The Riders will now need a complete team effort against the Elks as they continue to find their stride.

“We can play great football we just got to put it together for four complete quarters,” said running back William Powell.

Powell is confident the Saskatchewan Roughrider offense is heading in the right direction.

“We want to get everything rolling here, like I said before, we want to make sure that were clicking on all cylinders and make sure we have a balanced attack on offense. The defense has been playing well, the special teams has been playing well, we just want to complete that,” said Powell.

The Rider running back understands how important the run game becomes as the playoffs near and the weather becomes a factor.

“As you go into the playoffs the balls get a little harder when its real cold you might have some snow and some rain and the ball gets a little slick you want to be able to rely on your run game,” said Powell.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo said he understands the task at hand.

“We just have to be able to start fast and hopefully get on them pretty early to give ourselves a chance, we got to keep pace and were in a pretty good spot in the standings,” said Fajardo.

Head coach Craig Dickenson said the Elks are a talented team, despite what their record indicates.

“We feel like (Edmonton) is a talented football team and for some reason or another they haven’t been able to put it together,” said Dickenson. “But you look at their roster and they got good football players and they are talented and big up front and they can come in and beat you if you don’t play your best”,

Dickenson added that once the Elks are able to put it together, they could be a real threat, one that could happen at any time.

“They know they got dangerous players, they just haven’t been able to put it together. I think they pose a lot of challenges, it’s their last home game of the year,” said Dickenson.