Riders make Duke Williams top paid receiver in CFL

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed top CFL free agent receiver D’Haquille (Duke) Williams to an extension, making him the highest paid reciever in the league.

The one year contract is reported to be $260,000, according to TSN insider Dave Naylor.

Duke Williams rockets to the top of the @CFL receiver market with a deal for $260k, hard, for 2022. #CFL #Riders

The six-foot-three, 225 pound target joined the riders in October of 2021 after returning to the league following a stint with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

Williams, 28, recorded 26 receptions for 448 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2021 in just six games, including the playoffs. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch.

In 2018, Williams had 88 receptions for a league-leading 1579 yards through 18 games with 11 touchdowns.

Prior to his return to the CFL, Williams appeared in five regular season games for the Buffalo Bills where he made 12 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown.

He also suited up for two post-season games where he caught four passes for 49 yards.

News of the signing certainly has delighted quarterback Cody Fajardo.

In a post, he said the signing meant so much to his household that his wife almost injured herself racing to tell him.

You want to know what this meant to the Fajardo household. @LauraV_Fajardo damn near tore her ACL sprinting downstairs and taking a big spill to tell me. She’s as tough as they come. �� #revengeseason https://t.co/jiB1XooIY4