Riders' Mason Fine takes Fajardo's spot as starting quarterback

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start Mason Fine as quarterback on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders.

“Mason’s going to be our starter, Cody’s going to be our number two this week,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson at practice on Tuesday. “We need a spark, we feel like Mason’s done a good job. Maybe with a different quarterback we can give teams a little different look and hopefully score a few more points.”

“I feel like the ‘spark’ term is only used with quarterbacks. You can’t change a defensive back, or a lineman, linebacker, or a running back. But if you change a quarterback, it’s usually what creates a spark,” said quarterback, Cody Fajardo.

Fine was seen taking first team reps at practice on Tuesday, however Dickenson would not confirm if he would be the starting quarterback come Saturday. However, on Wednesday, Fine was taking first team reps yet again.

“We were probably 90 to 95 per cent sure of what we were going to do (on Tuesday) but we wanted to see what Mason could do,” said Dickenson.

“I don’t have a whole lot of experience when you look at the overall picture of things but I felt like I had some good practices, some good reps, and having a veteran like Cody to talk to about some things, I feel like I’m a veteran. I feel like I’m ahead of my years in terms of experience,” said Fine.

But it does not mean Fajardo will necessarily be on the bench the entire game on Saturday.

“They’re both going to play. I’m going too leave it up to Coach (Jason) Maas on how he wants to do it but we’re going to use them both. We’re going to need all 45 of our guys this game to win,” said Dickenson.

However, the move was still a tough pill to swallow for Fajardo.

“When you’re the captain of a ship and it’s going down, you want to go down with it. That’s the only thing that’s unfortunate is I’m not going to be able to be out there with my guys to finish out their year. It’s tough, but I’m going to be there to support Mason,” said Fajardo.

It will be Fine’s first start of his Canadian Football League (CFL) career. The backup has 33 completions for 390 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.