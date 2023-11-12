Riders' Nic Marshall arrested after alleged gun possession in Georgia, team says

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall was arrested on a gun possession charge in Georgia, according to the team.

In a statement to CTV News, the Riders said they were made aware of the arrest through media reports on Sunday night.

“The club is disappointed and taking this matter seriously,” the statement read.

“We are currently gathering more information and will provide an update soon after.”

According to Muscogee County Jail records, Marshall was arrested on Nov. 8 for a singular gun related charge.

Marshall has been a member of the Riders for the past five CFL seasons.

Since 2018, the 31-year-old from Rochelle, GA has suited up in 77 games for the green and white, recording 150 defensive tackles and 20 interceptions.

More details to come…