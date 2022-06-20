Riders' OL Clark suffered broken fibula in win over Edmonton
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark revealed he had surgery on a broken leg over the weekend, in a tweet Monday.
Clark was carted off the field in the final minutes of the Riders’ win over Edmonton on Saturday and did not return to the game.
The veteran lineman said he broke his fibula and shifted his anklebone. Surgery was completed on Sunday afternoon.
“Each day brings a new challenge that I will face head on with the goal to be back on the field with my brothers,” Clark said in the tweet.
Any recommendations for the softest sponges for a sponge bath? pic.twitter.com/Om6WRIOUcQ— Dan Clark (@DanClark67) June 20, 2022
Clark, who has played his entire 10-year career in Saskatchewan, had his leg rolled up on in a scrum after a play.
The 34-year old has appeared in 127 CFL games. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 and the team’s Most Outstanding Lineman in 2019 and 2021.
