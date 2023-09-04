Riders' Pete Robertson gets one game suspension for head-butting Bombers QB

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) made the announcement on Monday.

The suspension stems from a late game incident that saw Robertson draw an unnecessary roughness penalty that almost cost the Riders dearly.

With four minutes left in the Labour Day Classic – Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros threw an incomplete pass and the play was finished.

Robertson proceeded to drive his helmet into Collaros’ – knocking him to the ground.

Robertson is set to miss the Sept. 9 Banjo Bowl in Winnipeg due to the suspension.