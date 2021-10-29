Riders prepping for even matchup with Alouettes

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to take on the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday for the first time this season, with both teams coming in with 6-4 records.

“We know Saskatchewan is a good team, I mean they are where they are for a reason,” said Matthew Shiltz, quarterback for the Alouettes.

Shiltz will be making his second start at quarterback for the Alouettes after having a strong game against the Argos last week. He walked away with a 37-16 victory, a result that doesn’t surprise Riders’ QB Cody Fajardo.

“When you lose your starting quarterback it’s tough and draining to the team but when your back up comes in with confidence or you’re familiar with your backup like Shiltz, [he] has been there for years, I think its an easy transition,” said Fajardo.

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said the two teams have respect for each other and it leads to great competition

“I think it’s going to be a heck of a game on Saturday night I really do. I think the respect is going to be out there the whole game I think your going to see a competitive physical game,” said Dickenson.

The two teams are also similar on the defensive side with comparable numbers in forced fumbles, passes defended and sacks. The Alouettes are averaging 3.8 sacks a game where as the Riders are averaging 3.2.

The Alouettes are known for their run game and have one of the strongest running backs in the league but the Roughriders have seen recent success vs the run game limiting Ka’Deem Carey to under five yards per carry last week.

“They are a solid team, solid team defensively they have had some good things all the way around we will have our work cut out you know running is what we do so hopefully we will be okay against them,” said Khari Jones, head coach of the Alouettes.

Kick off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal. It will be a wet game as well, with rain in the forecast for the entire day.