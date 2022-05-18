Riders preseason game to be moved following tentative CFL deal: TSN

According to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, a preseason game scheduled for May 23 between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be moved.

Naylor said on Twitter the official announcement is expected Thursday.

The preseason schedule change follows word the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) reached a tentative deal on a collective bargaining agreement Wednesday night.

The tentative agreement is pending ratification by CFLPA members.

According to Naylor, the agreement is a seven-year term.