Riders preseason game to be moved following tentative CFL deal: TSN
According to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, a preseason game scheduled for May 23 between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be moved.
Naylor said on Twitter the official announcement is expected Thursday.
Hearing Monday May 23rd preseason game (@Wpg_BlueBombers at @sskroughriders) will be moved. Announcement expected Thursday. #CFL #CFLPA— Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 19, 2022
The preseason schedule change follows word the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) reached a tentative deal on a collective bargaining agreement Wednesday night.
The CFL and the CFLPA have reached a tentative agreement, subject to ratification.— CFL (@CFL) May 19, 2022
The tentative agreement is pending ratification by CFLPA members.
Attention #TeamCFLPA members, a new membership communication was just sent to all of you.#CFL #CFLPA— CFLPA (@CFLPA) May 19, 2022
According to Naylor, the agreement is a seven-year term.
-
CFL, CFL Players' Association reach tentative collective agreementThe second strike in CFL history is over.
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignationEven as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Concerns raised over emergency department wait times, especially at Alberta Children's HospitalSeeing a doctor in the emergency department is taking longer than usual at most Calgary hospitals, according to some Calgary area families and internal data from Alberta Health Services.
-
SFU researcher develops new tech-savvy search and rescue systemPhD student Brennan Jones wants to lend a helping hand to the B.C. search and rescue volunteers he calls heroes.
-
City's flexible remote work week plan raises concerns in downtownThe City of Winnipeg wants to make remote working a permanent part of the week for some of its employees, but the plan has some people worried.
-
After 28 years on TV comedian Cathy Jones will perform in N.S.The first annual Bloom Comedy Fest is happening this Saturday in New Minas, N.S., featuring five comedians including sketch comedy star Cathy Jones.
-
'Busiest wedding season since the '80s': B.C. industry booming due to pent-up pandemic demandWedding season is back and with the backlog of postponed weddings due to the pandemic, B.C. operators say it's busier than it's been in decades.
-
Guelph distillery frustrated with glass bottle shortageA distillery in Guelph is one of many dealing with a glass bottle shortage. Dixon's Distilled Spirits says instead of two to three weeks, they're waiting six to eight months to get a delivery.
-