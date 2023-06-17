Riders QB Harris reveals how he was able to get back on the field so quickly after injury

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris showed no ill effects of a hip pointer injury that kept him out of practice most of the week. On Friday night, Harris connected on 29 of his 41 passes for 405 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 45-27 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

If you hadn’t seen or heard about the late game hit he sustained in the team’s opening week win over the Edmonton Elks, you may not have known anything had been wrong at all.

It was a dramatic turnaround from earlier in the week when the 37-year old CFL veteran said he could barely get off the couch.

“I would have thought there was a five per cent chance I could play.” Harris told reporters following the Riders’ loss in their home opener.

Harris then revealed how he was able to go from “five per cent chance” to “I’m good, I’m playing” in a matter of days.

“I did some treatments with that [ARP machine] and I was significantly better the next day [Wednesday] to where I feel like if they needed me to practice, I could. My body wasn’t totally ready,” he said.

ARP stands for accelerated recovery performance. According to the company’s website, it’s a system that uses patented bio-electrical current with a series of range-of-motion exercise techniques to speed up the body’s ability to recuperate.

The team did list their starting quarterback as questionable to begin the week, later adjusting his status to a ‘game time decision.’ Head coach Craig Dickenson admitted post game that he knew well in advance that his star would be available to him, calling his performance on Friday ‘gutty.’

“He played well. I thought he made good decisions, saw the field well, didn’t look too hobbled, moved pretty well,” Dickenson said of his starting quarterback. “Trevor just saw the field well and played exceptionally.”

“Those receivers made plays for him. Overall I think the offence gave us a chance,” he added.

While Harris was able to get on the field and perform at a high level, the Roughriders’ offence was outmatched by Zach Collaros and his Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Harris said the team will learn a lot about themselves and are hungry for success.

“Shout out to our training staff and my ARP machine, it’s made a big difference. I feel tremendous. Onward we go,” he said.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will try to bounce back on Saturday, June 24 when they visit the Calgary Stampeders.