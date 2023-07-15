Riders QB to miss time with knee injury

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris suffered a tibial a plateau fracture of his right knee in Saturday’s loss to the Calgary Stampeders. The 37-year old was attempting to rush the football in the 4th quarter, when Stamps defender Derek Wiggan rolled over on to Harris’ leg bending it awkwardly. The team said in a statement on Sunday that Harris will undergo surgery in Regina. They’re optimistic he was make a full recovery and are not yet ready to rule him out for the entire season. “We know Trevor will tackle his recovery with the same focus and tenacity he shows on the football field” the statement read. Mason Fine has been named the team’s starting quarterback moving forward. Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O’Day will speak with members of the media on Tuesday prior to practice. The Riders take on the B.C. Lions on Saturday, July 22 at 5 p.m. in Vancouver.